Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Voxing Day feat. Luke Braun (ep. 687)

By Andy Carlson December 27, 2018 12:41 pm

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are firmly in #PlayoffMode from here on out. To help us look towards the Creeper Chicago Bears and beyond, we brought in Friend of the Program Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) of Locked on Vikings. Luke and Andy chatted about Kirk Cousins’ playoff potential, the future of interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and if The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is good enough to carry the Vikes to the promised land.

All that and more “NUMBERS!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
