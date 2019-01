It’s Monday Morning and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings aren’t in the playoffs. But… We still want to talk. So tune in as we ramble on about the Mike Mularley #rumors and recap Wild Card Weekend.

All that and more “Blair_Walsh_Spiderman.jpg” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

