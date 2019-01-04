LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vike Box feat. Jordan Reid + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 691)

January 4, 2019

Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket. swings by for his weekly stop to chat the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings season abruptly ending, thoughts on the offensive coordinator opening, and a look ahead to the NFL Draft. Plus I chat about currently offensive lineman on the roster and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “This is basically A Quiet Place” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
