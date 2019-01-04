Purple FTW! Podcast: Vike Box feat. Jordan Reid + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 691)

Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket. swings by for his weekly stop to chat the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings season abruptly ending, thoughts on the offensive coordinator opening, and a look ahead to the NFL Draft. Plus I chat about currently offensive lineman on the roster and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

