Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Coaching Moves. Free Agency. Draft Talkers. feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 695)

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast joins the show to talk about the workings of officially naming Kevin Stefanski as Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive coordinator. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket stops by to chat about some NFL Draft names Vikings fans should keep their eyes on…

All that and more “Dalton Reisner. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN