Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Coaching Moves. Free Agency. Draft Talkers. feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 695)

By Andy Carlson January 11, 2019 1:26 pm

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast joins the show to talk about the workings of officially naming Kevin Stefanski as Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive coordinator. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket stops by to chat about some NFL Draft names Vikings fans should keep their eyes on…

All that and more “Dalton Reisner. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

