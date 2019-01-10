Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Offensive Line Coach Wishlist. NFL Head Coaching Shuffle. #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 694)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings could be (should be?) in the market for a top of the food chain offensive line coach. We talk about our Top-5 wishlist (not including Mike Tice). Plus we run through the latest hirings and rumor in the NFL coaching carousel. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

