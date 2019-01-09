LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Offseason Needs. Who’s the OC? Draft Chatter. feat. Arif Hasan (ep. 693)

By Andy Carlson January 9, 2019 12:13 pm

Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) of The Athletic swung by The Blue Door Pub to chat about what the hell the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are going to do at offensive coordinator, how to fix the offensive line, look ahead to the 2019 annual reading of college player names, and handicap the Divisional Playoff Round without the Vikes.

All that and more “Harold and Kumar” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

