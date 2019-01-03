LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – PLAYOFFS. DON’T TALK ABOUT PLAYOFFS. (ep. 689)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Offseason Talkers, Priorities, & Crying feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 690)

By Andy Carlson January 3, 2019 4:08 pm

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans may still be in a bit of shock after failing to make the playoffs after coming into the season with such high expectations. We recap the failures with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. Doog and I chatted about what the Vikes need to do this offseason, who the hell the offensive coordinator’s gonna be, and who we like in the playoffs going forward.

All that and more “Hueeeeeeeeee Crank That Soulja Boy” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Brian O'Neill chicago bears Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Darren Wolfson Hue Jackson Kevin Stefanski Kirk Cousins KSTP Matt Nagy Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Mitch Trubisky Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs The Scoop Vikings wild card



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – PLAYOFFS. DON’T TALK ABOUT PLAYOFFS. (ep. 689)