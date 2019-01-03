Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Offseason Talkers, Priorities, & Crying feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 690)

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans may still be in a bit of shock after failing to make the playoffs after coming into the season with such high expectations. We recap the failures with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. Doog and I chatted about what the Vikes need to do this offseason, who the hell the offensive coordinator’s gonna be, and who we like in the playoffs going forward.

All that and more “Hueeeeeeeeee Crank That Soulja Boy” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN