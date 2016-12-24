LISTEN NOW
ESPN Radio
LIVE ON 1500

Purple Podcast

Previous Story The worst loss for the Vikings under Mike Zimmer? (ep. 179)

What do we make of the defensive backs going against Mike Zimmer? (ep. 180)

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler
and Judd Zulgad December 24, 2016 6:06 pm

ESPN’s Ben Goessling has the lowdown on Vikings defensive backs going against what their coach asked them to do in the Week 16 loss to the Packers at Lambeau.

Goessling calls in to the Purple Podcast from Green Bay after the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs. He and Matthew Coller discussed the defensive backs’ decision to go against their head coach – and then tell the media about it. What does it mean for the Vikings? What does it mean for the players? What does it mean for Mike Zimmer?

Judd Zulgad also joins this episode to put a wrap on what will go down as the final meaningful game of Minnesota’s 2016 season.

purplepodcast_1500x1000

The Purple Podcast is a weekly (sometimes 2x weekly) Minnesota Vikings discussion, hosted by ESPN.com beat writer Ben Goessling and 1500 ESPN personalites Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad. On this podcast, you’ll find strong opinions, insider analysis and no stones unturned when it comes to the Purple.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Podcast podcast Purple Podcast Vikings
Leave A Comment
  • styx rogan

    Epic diasterous season!




Purple Podcast

Previous Story The worst loss for the Vikings under Mike Zimmer? (ep. 179)