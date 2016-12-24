What do we make of the defensive backs going against Mike Zimmer? (ep. 180)

ESPN’s Ben Goessling has the lowdown on Vikings defensive backs going against what their coach asked them to do in the Week 16 loss to the Packers at Lambeau.

Goessling calls in to the Purple Podcast from Green Bay after the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs. He and Matthew Coller discussed the defensive backs’ decision to go against their head coach – and then tell the media about it. What does it mean for the Vikings? What does it mean for the players? What does it mean for Mike Zimmer?

Judd Zulgad also joins this episode to put a wrap on what will go down as the final meaningful game of Minnesota’s 2016 season.