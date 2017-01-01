LISTEN NOW
Vikings end with a win as protesters unfurled banner, grabbed headlines (ep. 183)

By 1500 ESPN January 1, 2017 7:50 pm

The Vikings beat the Bears 38-10 on Sunday in a season finale that had no playoff implications, because Minnesota had played its way out of that conversation in weeks prior.

Where are the Vikings after 3 seasons under Mike Zimmer? How to you perceive Zimmers hold on his team? What mistakes have the coaches and GM Rick Spielman made that ended up in an 8-8 season after a 5-0 start?

What’s the situation with the Vikings at quarterback for 2017 and beyond? Is Sam Bradford your guy? What about Teddy Bridgewater and his health?

And who could forget about the protesters who brought climbing gear, unfurled a banner and made headlines while protesting throughout the game?

The Purple Podcast is a weekly (sometimes 2x weekly) Minnesota Vikings discussion, hosted by ESPN.com beat writer Ben Goessling and 1500 ESPN personalites Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad. On this podcast, you’ll find strong opinions, insider analysis and no stones unturned when it comes to the Purple.

