Aspiring NFL players: You should listen to this episode with financial advice (ep. 195)

By 1500 ESPN April 12, 2017 3:58 pm

If you’re a future NFL player — or someone who wonders why all these seemingly rich young athletes go broke — you need to listen to this podcast. ESPN’s Ben Goessling and 1500 ESPN’s Judd Zulgad are joined by Institute for Athletes president Blake Baratz, who returns to the show to talk about a passion of his: helping young players manage their money well in the NFL.

How should players budget for careers that can end at age 25? What’s the smartest way for a first-round pick to handle his signing bonus — and how should he handle things when the requests for money start rolling in? We discuss all of that and more in this episode.

The Purple Podcast is a weekly (sometimes 2x weekly) Minnesota Vikings discussion, hosted by ESPN.com beat writer Ben Goessling and 1500 ESPN personalites Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad. On this podcast, you’ll find strong opinions, insider analysis and no stones unturned when it comes to the Purple.

