ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss Teddy Bridgewater’s comments to the media in Mankato.

Bridgewater had been silent since his injury last year. What did we take away from his press conference? Were there hints at when he could play again? What does his recovery mean for Sam Bradford’s future? And what’s the No. 1 thing we’re watching in training camp?