What will the Vikings do with their first-round pick? We asked Chris Trapasso (ep 312)

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports joins Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin to discuss this year’s NFL Draft. What does Chris think the Vikings will do with their first-round pick? How does Chris analyze this year’s QB crop?
The Purple Podcast is a weekly (sometimes 2x weekly) Minnesota Vikings discussion, hosted by ESPN.com beat writer Ben Goessling and 1500 ESPN personalites Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad. On this podcast, you’ll find strong opinions, insider analysis and no stones unturned when it comes to the Purple.