Previewing the Vikings’ first preseason game (ep. 348)

By 1500 ESPN August 7, 2018 1:32 pm

Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin preview the first preseason game for the Minnesota Vikings. Plus, what’s up with the Richie Incognito story?

That and more on the latest episode of the Purple Podcast.

The Purple Podcast is a weekly (sometimes 2x weekly) Minnesota Vikings discussion, hosted by ESPN.com beat writer Ben Goessling and 1500 ESPN personalites Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad. On this podcast, you’ll find strong opinions, insider analysis and no stones unturned when it comes to the Purple.

