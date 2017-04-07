LISTEN NOW
The Ride with Reusse
LIVE ON 1500

Raised By Wolves

Previous Story Ep. 62: Wolves get a win, Doc Coyle talks NBA past & present

Ep. 63: Is Wiggins ceiling the roof?

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 April 7, 2017 3:02 pm

Derek and Manny chat with J. M. Poulard of BBallBreakdown.com about how Andrew Wiggins has progressed almost 3 years in, and how Wiggins is viewed in his native Canada. Also the topic of resting players is discussed.

raisedbywolves_1400x1400

The Raised By Wolves podcast features NBA writers Steve McPherson (Rolling Stone, A Wolf Among Wolves, 1500 ESPN) and Derek James (Hardwood Paroxysm, 1500 ESPN), along with 1500 ESPN radio host Manny Hill. It’s a weekly podcast on everything going on with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA. Driven by news, personalities and opinion, the podcast is the first basketball-themed podcast to join the 1500 ESPN podcast network.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Andrew Wiggins Canada James Harden Kawhi Leonard LeBron James Minnesota Timberwolves Podcast Raised by Wolves Russell Westbrook tom thibodeau Wolves
Leave A Comment



Raised By Wolves

Previous Story Ep. 62: Wolves get a win, Doc Coyle talks NBA past & present