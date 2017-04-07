Ep. 63: Is Wiggins ceiling the roof?

Derek and Manny chat with J. M. Poulard of BBallBreakdown.com about how Andrew Wiggins has progressed almost 3 years in, and how Wiggins is viewed in his native Canada. Also the topic of resting players is discussed.
The Raised By Wolves podcast features NBA writers Steve McPherson (Rolling Stone, A Wolf Among Wolves, 1500 ESPN) and Derek James (Hardwood Paroxysm, 1500 ESPN), along with 1500 ESPN radio host Manny Hill. It’s a weekly podcast on everything going on with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA. Driven by news, personalities and opinion, the podcast is the first basketball-themed podcast to join the 1500 ESPN podcast network.