Ep. 78: Curtis Harris Takes Us Back

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84
and Derek James August 11, 2017 2:12 pm

Derek and Manny discuss the Wolves new uniforms. Later, they’re joined by Curtis Harris (@ProHoopsHistory), who shares his thoughts on the past stars of the NBA, and a few who maybe don’t get enough credit for who they were as players.

The Raised By Wolves podcast features NBA writers Steve McPherson (Rolling Stone, A Wolf Among Wolves, 1500 ESPN) and Derek James (Hardwood Paroxysm, 1500 ESPN), along with 1500 ESPN radio host Manny Hill. It’s a weekly podcast on everything going on with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA. Driven by news, personalities and opinion, the podcast is the first basketball-themed podcast to join the 1500 ESPN podcast network.

Topics:
Charles Barkley Curtis Harris Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Podcast Raised by Wolves Wolves
