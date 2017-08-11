Ep. 78: Curtis Harris Takes Us Back

Derek and Manny discuss the Wolves new uniforms. Later, they’re joined by Curtis Harris (@ProHoopsHistory), who shares his thoughts on the past stars of the NBA, and a few who maybe don’t get enough credit for who they were as players.
The Raised By Wolves podcast features NBA writers Steve McPherson (Rolling Stone, A Wolf Among Wolves, 1500 ESPN) and Derek James (Hardwood Paroxysm, 1500 ESPN), along with 1500 ESPN radio host Manny Hill. It’s a weekly podcast on everything going on with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA. Driven by news, personalities and opinion, the podcast is the first basketball-themed podcast to join the 1500 ESPN podcast network.