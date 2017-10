The start of the NBA season is right around the corner. Derek and Manny take a look at the Eastern Conference with James Herbert (@OutsideTheNBA) of CBS Sports. James shares his thoughts on the Cavs and Celtics, along with other teams like the Wizards, Raptors and Sixers. James then tells Wolves fans why there’s more of a reason to be optimistic about Andrew Wiggins now that he’s signed to his new contract.