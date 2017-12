Derek and Manny are joined by Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) of Philly Voice and PhillyVoice.com after the Wolves/Sixers game this week. Kyle talks about how far the Sixers have come since the start of “The Process” and what Ben Simmons has brought to the NBA. Manny and Derek of course talk Wolves and try to make sense of the minutes the starters are playing. Is an 8-man rotation sustainable?