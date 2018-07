Derek James and Manny Hill discuss the latest news and rumors surrounding the Timberwolves, including the piece in the Chicago Sun Times earlier this week reporting that Jimmy Butler is “Fed-up” with Karl-Anthony Towns. The question is, how much of this is true, and if it is, can Tom Thibodeau be the one who can fix the issues? Also, they discuss the signing of Anthony Tolliver, the departure of Nemanja Bjelica, and the rest of NBA free agency.