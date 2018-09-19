Ep. 121: Jimmy wants out

Jimmy Butler has reportedly requested a trade from the Timberwolves, and Manny Hill and Derek James are here to discuss that and what it means for the Wolves going forward. Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press joins to weigh in on the news.
