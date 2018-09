Manny Hill and Derek James talk Timberwolves Media Day, as Derek was in attendance at Target Center. What did Tom Thibodeau have to say about Jimmy Butler’s trade request? Manny and Derek also speculate on the timeline for a potential trade. Should it be sooner rather than later? Also, Sean Highkin (@highkin), who covered Butler and Thibs in Chicago joins for his perspective, and shares why he thinks a deal with the Miami Heat might make the most sense for Butler and the Wolves.