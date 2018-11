Manny Hill and Danny Cunningham dive more into the Wolves acquisitions of Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless. What would a frontcourt of KAT and Saric look like offensively and defensively? Who is going to get their minutes scaled back with the new players coming in? Also, the guys are still having a hard time making sense of Derrick Rose’s continued hot streak from deep, but what if he keeps it up?