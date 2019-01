Manny Hill and Danny Cunningham are joined by Judd Zulgad of the Mackey & Judd Show to discuss the Wolves post-Thibs and his impressions of Luka Doncic after the Mavericks visit to Target Center last week. Also, with the Wolves set to take on the Sixers for the first time since the Butler trade, Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) of The Athletic in Philadelphia checks in for an update on how things are going with Jimmy Butler in Philly.