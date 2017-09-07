The Debut of Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 1: Darren “Doogie” Wolfson

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of The Scoop is the debut guest on Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast. Doogie and Shawn chatted about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings season, the future of general manager Rick Spielman, the ongoing Ezekiel Elliot suspension drama, plus more.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.