Episode 4: Glenn Caruso & Josh Thurow

This week on Football Headquaters, Shawn is joined by St. Thomas head football coach Glenn Caruso to talk about their win in the historic Tommie-Johnnie game at Target Field. Also Minnehaha Academy coach and AD Josh Thurow comes in to talk about the rebuilding efforts at Minnehaha, recent ESPN exposure, and star Jalen Suggs. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of The Scoop talks about the Vikings big victory over Tampa Bay and the Gophers opening up Big Ten play against Maryland.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.