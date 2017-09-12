Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 2: Adam Schefter

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joins Shawn and the Football Headquarters Podcast to talk about the Minnesota Vikings strong debut win over the New Orleans Saints, Sam Bradford’s future with the team, and the recent news surrounding David Johnson’s wrist injury and Ezekiel Elliott’s legal battle. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of The Scoop chimes in with breakdown of how the Vikings opened a lot of eyes on Monday Night.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.