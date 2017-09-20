Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 3: Charles Davis

Charles Davis (@CFD22) of the NFL on FOX, NFL Network, and the analyst on Madden 18 joined Shawn this week to discuss his career and his role in the new Madden game. Later on, Shawn and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson reunite for a discussion on where the Minnesota Vikings are currently at and how Sam Bradford’s health will shape the season.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.