Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 6: Courtney Cronin + Bob McGinn

For Vikings-Packers Week, Shawn welcomes in long-time Green Bay Packers writing legend Bob McGinn (@BobMcGinn) to share some insight on the opposition. Later on ESPN Nation Vikings writer Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) stops by to talk Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs, Michael Floyd, and the utilization of Jerick McKinnon replacing Dalvin Cook. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) phones in with his latest Scoops.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.