Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 7: Tom Pelissero

Shawn welcomed in NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) to talk Teddy Bridgewater’s return to practice, Sam Bradford’s long-term health, and how the Minnesota Vikings offense has evolved through injuries. Also Adrian Peterson’s resurgence in Arizona, how the Aaron Rodgers’ injury affects the trajectory of the 2017 Green Bay Packers, and the latest in the Ezekiel Elliott suspension drama. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) swings in to talk high school playoffs, Minnesota Golden Gophers, and Vikings injuries.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.