Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 8: Don Banks

Today on FBHQ, Shawn brought in former Minnesota scribe Don Banks (@DonBanks) of Patriots.com and The Athletic to talk about his career, the outlook for the Minnesota Vikings, and the latest NFL headlines. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) stops in to talk Vikes and Shawn has some thoughts on the Minnesota State High School League football playoff seedings. Bonus cameo from Drewgie with some NFL picks!

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.