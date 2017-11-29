LISTEN NOW

Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters: Mike Conti on the surging Falcons

By Andy Carlson November 29, 2017 11:19 am

To preview the upcoming showdown in Atlanta between the Vikings and the Falcons, Shawn welcomed in Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) of the Falcons Radio Network to discuss how the reigning NFC Champs are starting to turn it on in 2018 and what to expect on Sunday. Plus Darren “Doogie” Woflson (@DWolfsonKSTP) swings in to discuss the latest with the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program and P.J. Fleck’s plan for the future.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School.  Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.

