Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 10: Scott Jackson

Shawn welcomed in Scott Jackson (@JacksonSports) host of Inside The Locker Room on ESPN980 to talk about the upcoming game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins. Plus Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast checks in to talk Vikes, high school football playoffs, and the lastest with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.