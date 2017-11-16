Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 11: Nick Hamilton + Brian Grant

To prepare for the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, FBHQ brought in Nick Hamilton (@NickHamiltonLA) of NBCLA to talk about the culture change under first-year head coach Sean McVay, the development of quarterback Jared Goff, and how Los Angeles has re-embraced the Rams. Plus a unique chat with Brian Grant, Senior Associate Director of Facilities and Project Management at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, about how the Rams have made one of the iconic stadiums in America their temporary home. Plus Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) pops in to talk Gophers, Vikings, and Jerry Jones-Roger Goodell drama.

