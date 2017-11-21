Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 12: Darren Wolfson + Prep Bowl Preview

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) sits down with Shawn to recap the Minnesota Vikings big win over the Los Angeles Rams, weigh in on the Teddy vs Keenum debate, and project how the rest of the season will shake out. Plus the two take a deep look at the upcoming Minnesota State High School League’s Prep Bowl.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.