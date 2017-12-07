Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 14: Peter Mortell

Today on Football HQ, Shawn welcomed in former Minnesota Golden Gopher punting legend Peter Mortell to talk about his Holder of the Year Award, his philanthropic work, and the outlook for the program. Plus Darren “Doogie” Woflson (@DWolfsonKSTP) hops in to talk about the upcoming Vikings road test in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers and the latest in Gopher football recruiting.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.