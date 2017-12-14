Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 15: Jalen Suggs

Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs joins Football HQ today to talk about his recent football scholarship offer from Iowa, how his family has influenced his sports career, and his future as a two sport athlete. Plus Darren “Doogie” Woflson recaps the Minnesota Vikings loss at Carolina, the NFC playoff race, and how the big Gophers football recruiting weekend went.

