Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 17: Cole Kramer

By Andy Carlson December 28, 2017 3:02 pm

P.J. Fleck brought in a historic recruiting class for the Minnesota Golden Gophers this year. Part of said historic class joins Shawn today as Cole Kramer (@ctkramer5), all-everything quarterback from Eden Prairie High School, calls in to talk about his recruitment, why he picked the Gophers, and how he sees himself competing at the next level. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) stops by to talk about the Minnesota Vikings and the upcoming NFC playoffs.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is former head of Draft Headquarters. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School.  Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

