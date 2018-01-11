Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 20: Division Round Preview with Darren Wolfson

US Bank Stadium is about to be lit for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings. Shawn and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) preview the clash and suss out the keys to a Vikings victory.

Each week, the Football Headquarters Podcast will talk all things football: Minnesota Vikings, fantasy, sports betting, the NFL Draft, and more with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shawn is head of The Sideline Pass, and NFL Draft and Insider resource. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.