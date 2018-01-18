Shawn Zobel’s Football Headquarters Podcast – Episode 21: Ryan Ramczyk + Darren Wolfson

With the Minneapolis Miracle still fresh on everyone’s minds, Shawn welcomed in New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk for his reactions to the finish, what it’s like facing Everson Griffen, and talk about his path from Winona State to UW-Stevens Point to Wisconsin to being a first round NFL pick. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) stops in to talk about how he missed being at the Miracle game and his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles standing in the way of the Vikings Bringing It Home.

Shawn is head of The Sideline Pass, and NFL Draft and Insider resource. He’s the founder of Zobel Sports Consulting and coaches running backs at Eden Prairie High School. Follow Shawn on Twitter @ZobelSports.