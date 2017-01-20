LISTEN NOW
SportsTalk
LIVE ON 1500

Sports Talk

Previous Story German announcers call Packers Hail Mary TD pass

Preview of the New Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By Chris Reuvers | @ChrisReuvers January 20, 2017 3:11 pm

Topics:
Sports Talk
Leave A Comment



Sports Talk

Previous Story German announcers call Packers Hail Mary TD pass