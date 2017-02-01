“NFL 2017” — A Bad Lip Reading of the NFL

LISTEN NOW
The Ride with Reusse
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Will Adrian Peterson retire a Viking? (ep. 187)
Sports Over Beers at Corner Bar: Mackey & Doogie on Twins, Wolves trade fodder
Zulgad’s three-and-out: New Twins’ brass makes right call in hanging onto Dozier for now
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
LIVE ON 1500
6:00pm
ESPN Radio SportsBeat
- Daily commentary from ESPN contributors
6:00pm
The Great Outdoors
- Exploring Minnesota
7:00pm
The Dan LeBatard Show
- Dan LeBatard and Stugotz
Sports Talk
Previous Story
Hitler reacts to the Patriots going to the Super Bowl
“NFL 2017” — A Bad Lip Reading of the NFL
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
February 1, 2017 3:33 pm
Topics:
Sports Talk
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Vikings re-draft: Picking only offensive players
5 left tackles who could be on the trade block
It’s a passing league, but Falcons, Patriots proving running backs are still valuable
Zulgad: Under pressure? Vikings GM Spielman could find himself on the hot seat
Reports: Twins have their eyes on some of the top relievers left on the market
Wetmore’s 2017 Twins outlook: Why I see a superstar in Byron Buxton
Turned a corner? Timberwolves are starting to find themselves under Thibodeau
Ex-Wild coach Mike Yeo takes over for ousted Ken Hitchcock in St. Louis
5 left tackles who could be on the trade block
The future of the Vikings: The complete series
Sports Talk
Previous Story
Hitler reacts to the Patriots going to the Super Bowl