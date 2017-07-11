LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Underneath Latavius Murray’s No. 25, a story of death and deep friendship
BONUS: Are the Twins better suited for the postseason than the regular season?
VIDEO: Twins top draft pick Royce Lewis swings for the fences in his first game as a pro
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sports Talk
Previous Story
The Philadelphia Eagles wished Darren Sproles Happy Birthday with a video of him playing Pop Warner
Miguel Sano found lightning both in his bat and outside the field on one Home Run Derby blast
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
July 11, 2017 1:22 pm
Topics:
Sports Talk
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Judgement Day: Miguel Sano falls to Aaron Judge in Home Run Derby final
Twins ‘not enamored’ with trade market for rental players, will target value for 2018 and beyond
Wolves sign Gibson, Teague, finalize latest step in overhaul
Mining the Minors: How will the Twins use new guy Zack Granite?
Paul Molitor said he’s hopeful Joe Mauer can return from DL next weekend
Report: Twins ‘checking on’ potential trades for starters
ESPN’s ‘Future Power Rankings’ suggest Vikings’ trajectory is unclear
1500ESPN’s Patrick Reusse nominated for Spink Award honoring contributions to baseball writing
Adrian Peterson: ‘The doubt motivates me’
Judgement Day: Miguel Sano falls to Aaron Judge in Home Run Derby final
Sports Talk
Previous Story
The Philadelphia Eagles wished Darren Sproles Happy Birthday with a video of him playing Pop Warner