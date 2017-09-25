Ben Crane Assessed 8-Stroke Penalty for Stickers on His Clubheads

Ben Crane was assessed an eight-stroke penalty Thursday in the first round of the Web.com Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open for having two clubs with “shot-sticker” decals in his bag.

According to PGA.com’s T.J. Auclair, Crane reported the first violation to officials after finishing the first hole, resulting in two two-stroke penalties for having the club in his bag between holes 10 and 11.

He informed the officials of the second non-conforming club while on the 14th hole, incurring another pair of two-shot punishments, the maximum penalty allowed under USGA rule 4-2 for each club, according to Auclair.

With the penalties factored in, Crane shot a five-over 76 on the day.

