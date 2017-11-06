LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
The Twins have a new pitching coach; what do we know about Garvin Alston?
Diggs is back and Vikings trade scenarios (ep 239)
Vikings’ opponents are attacking Trae Waynes – how is he holding up?
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sports Talk
Previous Story
The traffic leaving Dodger Stadium after Game 1 has to be seen to be believed
Andy Reid Punt Pass Kick Competition
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
November 6, 2017 3:23 pm
Topics:
Sports Talk
Leave A Comment
Hiii22222
Recommended
Latest
Breaking down the Vikings’ second-half schedule
Report: Vikings plan to activate Bridgewater for Week 10
Packers vs. Lions on MNF – who should Vikings fans root for?
Same old, same old: Will Seahawks stick with Blair Walsh after three-miss day?
When Teddy Bridgewater returns, it will be to a much better offense
Slowing running backs in passing game has been key to Vikings’ success on defense
Trade Rumors pegs Twins to sign ‘second-tier’ free-agent starting pitcher, reliever
Twins hire a new bench coach to replace Joe Vavra on Paul Molitor’s staff
Breaking down the Vikings’ second-half schedule
Zulgad: Message received: Jeff Teague getting the point of what Wolves want from him
Sports Talk
Previous Story
The traffic leaving Dodger Stadium after Game 1 has to be seen to be believed