LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Terence Newman will change your life
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part II: The ‘safe bet’ free agents
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part I: Trade candidates
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sports Talk
Previous Story
The MARTA bus strikes again
Next Story
The Mayor would like to welcome Fernando Rodney to the Twins
Sex before Grey Cup game?
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
December 15, 2017 12:46 pm
Topics:
Sports Talk
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Alexander out, Rudolph and Reiff doubtful vs. Bengals
Vikings head coach has high praise for his former boss, Bengals’ Marvin Lewis
Twins lose Nick Burdi and Luke Bard in Rule 5 draft, add reliever from the Marlins system
Report: Adrian Peterson’s season is over as Cardinals place him on IR
Zulgad: Vikings have chance to do something special in league filled with flawed teams
Alexander out, Rudolph and Reiff doubtful vs. Bengals
How will the Vikings adapt without Kyle Rudolph?
Vikings promote TE Kyle Carter to active roster
Vikings place TE Blake Bell on IR, promote Kyle Carter to the active roster
Vic Viramontes was rowing long before the Gophers came calling
Sports Talk
Previous Story
The MARTA bus strikes again
Next Story
The Mayor would like to welcome Fernando Rodney to the Twins