LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Zulgad: Gophers AD hits potential home run by making unconventional hire
The problem with first-round receivers (ep. 314)
Wetmore: Joe Mauer had already earned his spot on list of greatest Twins
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sports Talk
Previous Story
Olympic curler’s husband double-fisting
Woman who looks like Trump goes viral in Spain
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
April 26, 2018 3:50 pm
Topics:
Sports Talk
Recommended
Latest
Five draft-day outcomes that would earn the Vikings an ‘A’ grade
Which O-line prospects are the best fit for the Vikings’ scheme?
GM Spielman says Vikings are not ‘locked in’ on O-line in first round
Vikings draft simulation: All seven rounds
The top 30 players the Vikings could draft
The Twins are sending out Rule 5 reliever Tyler Kinley
Zulgad: Wolves get bounced from playoffs, meaning now things could get interesting
Reports: Sore knee kept Jimmy Butler out of the 4th quarter
Five draft-day outcomes that would earn the Vikings an ‘A’ grade
Baker Mayfield recreates famous Brett Favre picture
Sports Talk
Previous Story
Olympic curler’s husband double-fisting