LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sports Talk
Previous Story
Female Padres fan catches foul ball with beer…….then chugs the beer!!
Found footage of the lawnmower going into the Reusse pool!!!
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
June 6, 2018 3:17 pm
Topics:
Sports Talk
Recommended
Latest
Takeaways from Week 3 of Vikings OTAs
Logan Morrison held out of Twins’ doubleheader with ‘back issue’
If Mike Hughes doesn’t win the nickel job, he can still be valuable to Vikings in 2018
Twins make Oregon State outfielder Trevor Larnach the 20th pick in MLB first-year player draft
One year later, selection of Royce Lewis continues to look like a good pick for the Twins
The cost of moving pitchers: Twins gave up 2 top-100 draft picks this year, limiting draft pool money
Zulgad: Fernando Rodney again closes the door on early-season struggles
Logan Morrison held out of Twins’ doubleheader with ‘back issue’
The door is open for CB Holton Hill to flourish with Vikings
Here’s every player that the Minnesota Twins selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft
Sports Talk
Previous Story
Female Padres fan catches foul ball with beer…….then chugs the beer!!