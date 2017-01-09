LISTEN NOW
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
LIVE ON 1500

Sportswire Audio

Previous Story Gopher Women’s Basketball Weekly with Marlene Stollings

Gopher Sports Weekly with Coach Don Lucia for January 9, 2017

By 1500 ESPN January 9, 2017 8:58 pm

Filling in for Coach Lucia is Goaltender Eric Schierhorn and Forward Tyler Sheehy.

Topics:
1500 ESPN don lucia eric schierhorn Gophers Gophers Hockey Sportswire Audio Tyler Sheehy
Leave A Comment



Sportswire Audio

Previous Story Gopher Women’s Basketball Weekly with Marlene Stollings