LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
The Beer Show
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
The Beer Show
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Station Photo Gallery
Previous Story
MN United Pre-Match 9/22 vs Portland
The Adrian Heath Show LIVE at O’Donovan’s
Topics:
Station Photo Gallery
Recommended
Latest
Weatherly, Bower now in spotlight with Griffen’s absence
Report: Vikings never sent Everson Griffen a letter banning him from practice
Vikings’ Everson Griffen reportedly in mental health facility
If Reiff can’t go, how will Vikings align their O-line?
Dalvin Cook “a possibility” to play Thursday, but Riley Reiff could be sidelined
Report: Vikings never sent Everson Griffen a letter banning him from practice
Assessing the Gophers’ most critical areas of concern
Report: Jimmy Butler has a change of heart on desired destination
If Reiff can’t go, how will Vikings align their O-line?
Dalvin Cook “a possibility” to play Thursday, but Riley Reiff could be sidelined
PHOTO GALLERIES
MN United Pre-Match 9/22 vs Portland
2018 Minnesota State Fair
The Adrian Heath Show LIVE at Buffalo Wild Wings
2018 NEW State Fair Merchandise
2018 3M Championship
MN United Pre-Match 7/22 vs LAFC
Mackey and Judd at the MN NHL Alumni Classic
Bacon and Beer Classic at CHS Field
The Adrian Heath Show LIVE at Brit’s Pub
2018 Dennis Kirk Patriot Ride
The Adrian Heath Show LIVE at The Local
Garage Logic at Back to the Fifties