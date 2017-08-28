LISTEN NOW

Super Stories with Reusse

Previous Story Week 29 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 6

Week 30 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 7

By Elizabeth Fenske August 28, 2017 4:19 pm

Reusse looks at another Manning that has multiple Super Bowl wins – Eli.

Topics:
Super Stories with Reusse
Leave A Comment



Super Stories with Reusse

Previous Story Week 29 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 6