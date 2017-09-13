LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Welcome back, Adrian (ep 218)
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: 5 things Twins can do to keep on winning in September
How many wins will it take for the Twins to make the postseason? (ep. 134)
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Super Stories with Reusse
Previous Story
Week 31 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 8
Week 31 – Multiple Win Quaterbacks Pt. 9
By
Elizabeth Fenske
September 13, 2017 3:09 pm
This week on the multiple win quarterback talk, Reusse looks at Terry Bradshaw.
Topics:
Super Stories with Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Brian Dozier’s frustration has proven to be a second-half hit for Twins
The Twins set a new MLB record during another lopsided laugher
Shabazz Muhammad will return to Timberwolves
QB Demry Croft, dealing with personal issues, won’t be with Gophers for Saturday’s game
Randy Moss and several other Vikings greats are among 108 Hall of Fame nominees
Sam Bradford using his voice to lead Vikings
Vikings’ Cook, Diggs following the path of Steelers stars Bell, Brown
Fantasy Football: The post-David Johnson era begins
How high is the ceiling for the Gophers’ defense?
Sam Bradford named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Super Stories with Reusse
Previous Story
Week 31 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 8